Soccer

Let’s do it for Mako, Davids tells Bucs troops ahead of Simba trip

Left-back in stable condition after sickening collision

14 April 2022 - 07:13
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Paseka Mako lies on the ground after an injury during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids has implored his troops to win their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Tanzanian side Simba for injured industrious left-back Paseka Mako.

Pirates travel to Dar es-Salaam for a Confed Cup quarterfinal first leg clash on Sunday. Kickoff at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium is 6pm.

Mako, 28, suffered a frightening concussion when he collided with his goalkeeper Richard Ofori in stoppage time of their goalless league draw against Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium Tuesday night.

Mako was immediately rushed to hospital but on Wednesday Pirates confirmed he was in a stable condition, adding “the doctor has revealed that CAT scan results have shown no signs of skull fracture or any brain haemorrhage, however, the player has sustained fracture to the face and nose”.

“We'll miss Paseka I am sure he'll be out for the game but they will have to do it for him. They have to go there, be brave and put on the face, roll up their sleeves and get ready for the fight in the first leg,” said Davids.

The Pirates mentor conceded it will be an uphill battle for them as coaches to lift the mood in camp after the scary Mako incident heading into their trip to Tanzania. Davids also underlined their desire to win the Confed Cup, the only trophy left for them to win after Sundowns' 6-0 drubbing of Golden Arrows on Tuesday meant they're mathematically out of the league race. Bongani Sam is expected to start at left-back in Mako's absence.

“We have to address the players and get them mentally ready for the big fight at Simba. It's going to be a big job for us to lift them... their teammate is down [so] emotionally they're not OK. It's just for us to lift them up because it's a big game against Simba,” said Davids.

“It [the Confed Cup] is the cup we're going for. It's the cup we are really putting our sights on and trying to win. We're still fighting for the second place... we have to win all our remaining games but the Confed Cup becomes so important. Why? Because it's the next match and the next match is always the most important.”

