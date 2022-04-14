Top recruitment, coaching key to Downs' dominance

More often than not, Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance and ability to attract talented players are chalked up to their unrivalled wealth. But in all honesty, it hasn't always been about money when it comes to their success.

It's an undeniable fact that Sundowns, who're on course to clinch their fifth league title in succession this season, are the richest club in SA, hence they always get every player they want ahead of their rivals, especially the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Whenever Sundowns' success is discussed, the financial muscle facet overtops any other factor that has contributed to what the club is today. Such factors that get lost in between the financial element include the apt scouting network the club have and the world-class coaching at Chloorkop.

Indeed Patrice Motsepe's billions played a crucial role in Sundowns' supremacy particularly in this decade, but boasting solid scouting complex and the bolstering of the coaching department are not something you'd necessarily need Motsepe's kind of money to have.

Chances are Chiefs and Pirates would have afforded players like Neo Maema, Brian Onyango and even Surprise Ralani before Sundowns snatched them, but the Tshwane side's scouts were on top of their game to land them. Well, there've been stories that clubs up the price of their prized assets whenever Chiefs come calling for their services.

If that's the case, then why can't Chiefs scout players earlier before they become hot properties? Sundowns have succeeded as far as the early scouting strategy is concerned, having had bought Maema and Brian Onyango when their demand wasn't as high. Onyango even had trials at Pirates, before joining Sundowns, meaning the Buccaneers, who today have persistent defensive woes, saw no value in him.

Why sign a 34-year-old winger? This question was raised by many when Sundowns acquired Surprise Ralani from Cape Town City in January. The way Ralani has impressed at Sundowns demonstrates the coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela knew what they were doing when they recruited him.

In one of his interviews, Mokwena revealed they'd been courting Ralani before he even joined City, that's some piece of real deal scouting. Sundowns currently have Luvuyo Phewa excelling on loan at University of Pretoria, having been bought back from the now defunct second-tier side Royal Kings in 2020. Should he one day be a star at Downs, people would have forgotten how he was recruited.

The ebbing of quality in former Sundowns players whenever they link-up with other clubs, on the back of stellar seasons at the club, says a lot about the world class coaching happening at Chloorkop.

Khama Billiat and Leo Castro are prime examples, having reached their peak at the Brazilians. Other players like Khuliso Mudau, Maema and Lyle Lakay have also shown great progress, an indication that Downs' success cannot, and shouldn't, be solely attributed to financial muscle.