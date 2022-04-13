Orlando Pirates give update on Paseka Mako’s condition after horror clash
Orlando Pirates have given an update on Paseka Mako, saying the left-back is in a “stable condition” in after following the horror clash he suffered at the end of Bucs’ 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Baroka FC on Tuesday night.
In added time Mako chased back to a Baroka punt upfield as is own goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, came out of his box as far as just before the centre circle to head clear.
The keeper sprang up for a clearing header and caught Mako square in the face with his knee, with both players moving at full speed.
Mako lay unconscious and was stabilised by medical staff and paramedics before being removed from the field by ambulance and taken to hospital.
Pirates said on their website: “Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the 28-year-old is in a stable condition.
“The doctor has revealed CAT scan results have shown no signs of skull fracture or brain haemorrhage. However, the player has sustained a fracture to the face and nose.
“He will remain in high care and will be assessed by the neurosurgeon again this morning.”
On Friday night Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids revealed in the post-match press conference that Mako had regained semi-consciousness at Peter Mokaba Stadium before leaving for the hospital.
“He was stable, that's the good thing. He was unconscious at first but then he was breathing. He was conscious but not fully conscious,” Davids said.
“He was breathing and was stable on his way to the hospital.”
Davids expressed disappointment that it took time for the ambulance staff to react to the situation.
“The less said about that the better. But, nobody in the ambulance, you don't know where the drivers are. Are they watching the game?” Davids told journalists on the side of the side of the press conference in a video posted on Twitter by Energy FM reporter Nathi Kubyane.
"The reaction from the ambulance definitely not good enough for the PSL standard"— Nathi Kubyane (@Nathaniels15) April 12, 2022
-@orlandopirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids after Paseka Mako's unfortunate incident. pic.twitter.com/qviXPphXNS
“They have to be on call, they have to be ready. It's an emergency. Credit to our medical team. Not even 10 seconds and they were on the field seeing to Mako.
“But, the reaction from the medical team, the ambulance not good enough. Definitely not a PSL standard.”
Play was held up for almost 10 minutes with the game already in added time as Mako was attended to and removed from the field.
Ofori had to be consoled by a Pirates official before play resumed as Bucs and Baroka players watched horrified and clearly emotional while Mako lay prostrate.
Fans and the social media administration of Baroka immediately took to Twitter to express their concern and best wishes for the player.
Referee Masixole Bambiso decided to end the match, though there were still more than five minutes left, due to the emotional state of the players.
