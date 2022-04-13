Orlando Pirates give update on Paseka Mako’s condition after horror clash

Orlando Pirates have given an update on Paseka Mako, saying the left-back is in a “stable condition” in after following the horror clash he suffered at the end of Bucs’ 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Baroka FC on Tuesday night.

In added time Mako chased back to a Baroka punt upfield as is own goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, came out of his box as far as just before the centre circle to head clear.

The keeper sprang up for a clearing header and caught Mako square in the face with his knee, with both players moving at full speed.

Mako lay unconscious and was stabilised by medical staff and paramedics before being removed from the field by ambulance and taken to hospital.

Pirates said on their website: “Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the 28-year-old is in a stable condition.

“The doctor has revealed CAT scan results have shown no signs of skull fracture or brain haemorrhage. However, the player has sustained a fracture to the face and nose.