Seema optimistic despite dry spell, tough schedule

Having to face arguably the most gruelling upcoming fixtures, Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema remains positive that he will turn things around.

Arrows have failed to register a victory in six matches with the last time they recorded a victory being on December 4 when they edged Chippa United 2-1.

They are 10th in the DStv Premiership with 22 points and are not far away from the relegation zone, eight points ahead of bottom side Baroka.

It won’t get any easier with tough matches ahead, including games against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, in their next six fixtures.

They start with the KwaZulu-Natal derby against Maritzburg United on Friday, before hosting relegation-threatened Chippa United, then Chiefs away, with SuperSport United and Sundowns lying in wait.

Arrows lost 1-0 to Cape Town City at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday to extend their winless run but Seema is confident that he will soon turn their fortunes around.

“We are still recovering from the defeat and will start planning for the upcoming matches ahead,” Seema told Sowetan on Monday.

“Let’s not think far ahead yet, we are just coming from a defeat and we can’t be talking about the other matches. Our focus is now on Maritzburg and we will start talking about other games after that.”

Meanwhile, City coach Eric Tinkler feels his side deserved to win the game but that the scoreline could have been more convincing had they been clinical.

“To be honest, we wanted to play with the wind, it was quite windy, and we managed to win the toss and we got that advantage of playing with the wind, but we didn’t utilise it,” Tinkler told the club’s media department.

“Pretty lethargic in our build-up phase, lethargic in our creation phase, gave the ball away very, very cheaply, struggled to get into the final third, and when we did get in the final third, the two, three chances that we did create, we didn’t get enough bodies inside the box.”

Substitute Khanyisa Mayo scored the only goal of the match to give the Citizens their first win of the year.

“Mayo gets the goal from a free-kick, but we had another chance just before that, I think with Mduduzi Mdantsane and then we had one right at the end again, where Mayo was one-on-one with the goalkeeper where potentially you could have really sealed the game.

“So I think ultimately the result is a deserved result.”