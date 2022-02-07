Soccer

Seema optimistic despite loss to TTM in Nedbank Cup

Blunt Arrows no match for GladAfrica side

07 February 2022 - 07:52
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema was encouraged by his troops' display against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), despite losing the tie.

Tshakhuma prevailed 7-6 on penalties in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Thohoyandou Stadium at  the weekend. The match had ended 1-1 after extra time. Tshepo “Skhwana” Matete gave Tshakhuma the lead in the 68th minute before second-half substitute Siboniso Conco levelled matters.

“It's one of the games that I think we played very well. We dominated the match. However, the only thing we didn't do was to score the goals and in a soccer match if you don't score, you're not going to win. The players applied themselves very well. It is one of the games where I can say we had a lot of positives,'' said Seema.

The Abafana Bes'thende mentor believes that if they can play like they did against Tshakhuma and rectify their bluntness upfront, they will have a good second half of the campaign. Seema still underlined the importance of solving their goalscoring woes. 

“I am glad that if we can play like this in the league games and complement it with scoring, then we'll have a good second round of the season. We must work more on scoring goals. It's a lesson to us that if you don't score goals, you won't win matches.''

Arrows' next match is against Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on February 16.

