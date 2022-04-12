×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Erasmus backs Sundowns’ unity to see them to title

12 April 2022 - 07:09
Neville Khoza Journalist
Andisa Dlamini of Summerfield Dynamos and Kermit Erasmus of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Summerfield Dynamos.
Andisa Dlamini of Summerfield Dynamos and Kermit Erasmus of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Summerfield Dynamos.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns’ collective effort has put them miles ahead of the rest as they continue their dominance of the DStv Premiership.

In the view of striker Kermit Erasmus they would not be as dominant as they are were it not for their camaraderie and collective effort in the team.

“Our camp is always interesting, I look forward to being part of it. The brotherhood and camaraderie are amazing and we can only go from strength to strength from here,” Erasmus told the club's media department.

“We showed in the past games that we have been sticking together and fighting for one another and we have been working hard as a unit.

“As a collective I think we are more powerful and a force to be reckoned with, so we are looking forward to the upcoming games. Where we are at the moment wouldn’t be possible if we were not as a collective.”

Sundowns should take another step closer to securing their fifth successive title with a victory when they host Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday at 3pm.

“Our preparations have been good and we are not worried about the danger they bring. We are focusing on how we can capitalise on their weaknesses and what we have planned for this game,” he said.

“So we are looking forward to it and we will see what the game will bring. They are always a difficult team to play against. They are always playing on the counter and they have a quick front three or four.”

Meanwhile, Arrows defender Thabani Zuke, who has made 51 appearances for the club, said they will need to keep their shape against Sundowns to stand any chance of winning.

“It is not going to be easy. Sundowns are currently on form. When they bring players who were not playing they come and perform,” Zuke told Sowetan on Monday.

“They changed almost the whole team in their last game and managed to win with a big score, so we have to convert the chances we create and keep the shape.”

Carlos Queiroz confirms departure as Egypt coach

Carlos Queiroz confirmed on Monday he was leaving his job as coach of Egypt's national team, ending speculation he would stay on despite failing to ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Man City still ahead of Reds

Manchester City remained one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the English Premier League standings after the pair cancelled each other out in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ellis wants Banyana well polished for Nations Cup

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis wants her charges to tackle their goalscoring problem when they take on the Netherlands on April 12 at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nedbank Cup win will cap Gallants’ season: Malesela

Defending the Nedbank Cup title would make it a good season for Marumo Gallants. This is the view of coach Dan Malesela, who promised that they would ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE: Jacob Zuma trial April 11
eThekwini mayor briefs media