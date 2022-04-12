Erasmus backs Sundowns’ unity to see them to title

Mamelodi Sundowns’ collective effort has put them miles ahead of the rest as they continue their dominance of the DStv Premiership.

In the view of striker Kermit Erasmus they would not be as dominant as they are were it not for their camaraderie and collective effort in the team.

“Our camp is always interesting, I look forward to being part of it. The brotherhood and camaraderie are amazing and we can only go from strength to strength from here,” Erasmus told the club's media department.

“We showed in the past games that we have been sticking together and fighting for one another and we have been working hard as a unit.

“As a collective I think we are more powerful and a force to be reckoned with, so we are looking forward to the upcoming games. Where we are at the moment wouldn’t be possible if we were not as a collective.”

Sundowns should take another step closer to securing their fifth successive title with a victory when they host Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday at 3pm.

“Our preparations have been good and we are not worried about the danger they bring. We are focusing on how we can capitalise on their weaknesses and what we have planned for this game,” he said.

“So we are looking forward to it and we will see what the game will bring. They are always a difficult team to play against. They are always playing on the counter and they have a quick front three or four.”

Meanwhile, Arrows defender Thabani Zuke, who has made 51 appearances for the club, said they will need to keep their shape against Sundowns to stand any chance of winning.

“It is not going to be easy. Sundowns are currently on form. When they bring players who were not playing they come and perform,” Zuke told Sowetan on Monday.

“They changed almost the whole team in their last game and managed to win with a big score, so we have to convert the chances we create and keep the shape.”