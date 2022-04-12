Where can I get a booster shot and how much will it cost?

In an effort to encourage people to protect themselves against Covid-19, government and the private sector have introduced thousands of vaccination sites across the country where you can get your Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for free.

According to the government Covid-19 website, there are more than 4,900 vaccination sites where you can get their booster shots.

Click here to see vaccination sites in your area. You can also get the jab at Clicks or Dis-Chem pharmacies. You can find a Clicks vaccination site here and a Dis-Chem site here.

Last week the health department announced it will offer vaccination services to vulnerable and hard to reach populations, among others.

“We will be using a range of platforms, events and opportunities to make it easier for people to access vaccination services in the next few months. These will include sporting, cultural, and religious events. Such interventions will be crucial to ensure SA achieves its target of vaccinating 70% of its population,” said the department.

How much does a booster shot cost?

Vaccine booster shots are free to all people living in SA, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.

You may be asked to show your ID or medical aid information, but it is not a requirement. You do not need to wait for an SMS reminder to get your vaccine booster shot.

“You can go straight to a vaccination site with your ID and vaccination card when your booster is due,” said the department.

Clicks and Dis-Chem offer the vaccinations for free to all South Africans whether they are part of a medical aid scheme or not. For those with medical aid, the costs of vaccines and the vaccination will be funded by their medical scheme.

What is the time frame for receiving a booster shot?

Individuals older than 18 years who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose after 21 days.

Individuals older than 18 years who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get their third booster dose after 90 days.

Individuals older than 18 years who received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine can get their second booster dose after 60 days.

“You are able to get a mixture of the J&J and Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19. You have to be fully vaccinated with the one and then ask for the other as a booster after either 60 or 90 days, depending on which you got first,” said the department.