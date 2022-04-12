×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Where can I get a booster shot and how much will it cost?

12 April 2022 - 07:05
There are more than 4,900 vaccination sites across the country where people can get their booster shots. File photo.
There are more than 4,900 vaccination sites across the country where people can get their booster shots. File photo.
Image: BreadCrumbs

In an effort to encourage people to protect themselves against Covid-19, government and the private sector have introduced thousands of vaccination sites across the country where you can get your Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for free.

According to the government Covid-19 website, there are more than 4,900 vaccination sites where you can get their booster shots.

Click here to see vaccination sites in your area. You can also get the jab at Clicks or Dis-Chem pharmacies. You can find a Clicks vaccination site here and a Dis-Chem site here.

Last week the health department announced it will offer vaccination services to vulnerable and hard to reach populations, among others.

“We will be using a range of platforms, events and opportunities to make it easier for people to access vaccination services in the next few months. These will include sporting, cultural, and religious events. Such interventions will be crucial to ensure SA achieves its target of vaccinating 70% of its population,” said the department. 

How much does a booster shot cost?

Vaccine booster shots are free to all people living in SA, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status. 

You may be asked to show your ID or medical aid information, but it is not a requirement. You do not need to wait for an SMS reminder to get your vaccine booster shot.

“You can go straight to a vaccination site with your ID and vaccination card when your booster is due,” said the department.

Clicks and Dis-Chem offer the vaccinations for free to all South Africans whether they are part of a medical aid scheme or not. For those with medical aid, the costs of vaccines and the vaccination will be funded by their medical scheme.

What is the time frame for receiving a booster shot?

Individuals older than 18 years who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose after 21 days. 

Individuals older than 18 years who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get their third booster dose after 90 days. 

Individuals older than 18 years who received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine can get their second booster dose after 60 days.

“You are able to get a mixture of the J&J and Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19. You have to be fully vaccinated with the one and then ask for the other as a booster after either 60 or 90 days, depending on which you got first,” said the department. 

Can I get the flu shot and Covid-19 jab at the same time?

Both vaccines are important but should not be given at the same time.
News
6 months ago

Will SA be affected by the vaccine recall in Europe?

South Africa will not be affected by a recent major recall of 764,900 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Europe.
News
1 day ago

How can I claim from the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No-fault Compensation Scheme?

Anyone who has suffered a serious Covid-19 injury, or the dependent of a deceased person whose death was caused by the vaccine, can claim from the ...
News
4 days ago

Can the Delta and Omicron variants combine?

The World Health Organization has noted cases of the combination of the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants, known as a recombinant, but early ...
News
6 days ago

Can I get sick from too many Covid-19 vaccinations?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has allayed fears about getting too many Covid-19 vaccines, saying the risk of serious ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

LIVE: Jacob Zuma trial April 11
eThekwini mayor briefs media