WATCH | Baxter: Ngcobo is competing with Billiat, Parker and Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter admits he’s struggling to find a fitting role for fan favourite Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo and get the best out of him.

Baxter said the youngster is competing with established players and big names such as Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Keagan Dolly in the position the coach wants him to play in.

The promising 22-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born left-footed midfielder has had the fans in awe with his skills, vision and shooting ability in his limited opportunities under Baxter. Yet he played 40 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals, under Gavin Hunt in the 2020/21 campaign.

Under Baxter, Ngcobo has played 498 minutes in all competitions with the 2021-22 season nearing completion.