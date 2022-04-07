We don't stand a chance against Sundowns, says Larsen

Summerfield Dynamos coach Clinton Larsen has downplayed his side's chances of causing an upset against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

Larsen conceded that his side will not have a chance against Sundowns.

“I don’t think it is about us stopping Sundowns. This Nedbank Cup has just been a bonus for us this season,” Larsen told the media on Wednesday.

“We all know the big prize is the [ABC Motsepe League] national playoffs for us. But the Nedbank has presented a huge opportunity for this group of players to showcase themselves individually.

“So, this game is not about getting to the semifinals, because beating Sundowns nobody seems can do it. They are a free-scoring team, the best team on the continent at the moment.

“Who are we from this little team from Chatsworth to take down the giants of Africa? I have been in the semis of this cup in the past [with Arrows in the 2016/17 season and Chippa United in 2018/19], you need a bit of luck.

“But it is all about my players going out there enjoying the occasion, but giving maximum effort and making it difficult for Sundowns because at the moment we all know they are unstoppable.”

They will try make it difficult for Downs when they have the ball.

“On a physical level I think the boys are ready. We’ve trained with intensity throughout the season,” he said.

“We are not an amateur team that trains three days a week, we train every single day.

“I don’t think that fitness is going to be a problem. We all know that with Sundowns, you defend for a large portion of the game.

“Their average percentage ratio is 60 to 65%. So, what’s important is what we do with the remaining percent when we have the ball.

“How can we hurt Sundowns with the limited possession we have? Not many teams have managed to do that and it is up to us to come up with a plan on how we use it.

“The key is going to be what we do with the limited possessions that we are going to have.”