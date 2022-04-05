WATCH | Ncikazi says Pirates’ last seven league matches are cup finals

Mandla Ncikazi says Orlando Pirates will push for a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership that will see the former African champions qualify for the next Caf Champions League campaign.

To do so Ncikazi said the Buccaneers’ last remaining seven matches should be billed as cup finals, and must be won, starting with a short trip to Ellis Park for a confrontation with Sekhukhune United on Wednesday evening.

“The remaining seven matches should be cup finals for us,” Ncikazi said after Pirates qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals as Group B winners despite a goalless draw against Libyan outfit Al Ittihad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“While we have Caf commitments we still have to concentrate on the Premiership and try to get second spot if it is possible,” Bucs' coach continued.