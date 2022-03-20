Mokwena hails ‘fantastic’ 10-man Sundowns for big win over Al-Hilal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has heaped praise on the team for a comprehensive 4-2 Caf Champions League win over Al-Hilal in Omdurman, Sudan, on Saturday despite having played more than 80 minutes with a man down.

Gambian referee Bakery Gassama sent defender Brian Onyango for an early shower after 10 minutes when he brought down Al-Hilal attacker Mugadam Mugadam on the edge of the box.

Suffering a numerical disadvantage, Sundowns were good value for their victory that ensured that they will end top of Group A.

Sundowns secured this win through goals by Peter Shalulile and Teboho Mokoena in the first half and a brace by utility player Thapelo Morena after the break.

Al-Hilal, whose hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage are hanging by a thread, pulled one back through Yasir Mozamil and they got a consolation goal from Osman Eltayib deep into injury time.