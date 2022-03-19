Huge blow for Chiefs' faint title hopes after defeat to Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs' hopes of catching up with runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns look set to remain a pipe dream after the Soweto giants suffered a 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

The goal, which secured Arrows' first league win away to Chiefs since 2011, was scored by attacker Knox Mutizwa early in the match thanks to a horrendous defensive mistake by Amakhosi's veteran defender Eric Mathoho.

Coming into the game on the back of receiving the good news that they are not going to forfeit the two matches that missed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena, Chiefs needed to win to keep their slim title chances.

But Amakhosi had an unenviable start when they gifted Abafana Bes’thende a goal just after five minutes of play.

The opening goal was scored by Mutizwa, who collected a sloppy back pass by Mathoho which was intended for his goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma. Mutizwa picked up the pass and chipped the ball over Bvuma, who was away from home, to receive the ball from Mathoho.