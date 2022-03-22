Pirates not taking foot off the pedal

While they have clinched a place in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal already, Orlando Pirates will still take their last group match against Al-Ittihad at home seriously on April 3.

The Buccaneers qualified for the last eight after a 2-0 victory over JS Saoura away on Sunday with a match to spare after second-half goals from Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kabelo Dlamini.

With 12 points to second-placed Ittihad's 10 the Buccaneers want to end the group stage on top when they host the Libyan side next month.

Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said they would put out a strong team against Ittihad to make sure they win the match and finish with 15 points.

“We are a professional side. We are going to play Ittihad to win and we are going to put our strong side so we win the match,” Ncikazi told the media after the game.

“To us, all matches are played to win, that’s a professional side. It is not going to be an easy match but we are going to play our best team against Ittihad and play to win.

“We are playing at home and we have to win the match. I’m happy that we played and qualified but we are not going to change anything. We are going to play to win and get 15 points if possible.”

Ncikazi also praised his side's character as they finished with 10 men after Goodman Mosele was shown a second yellow late in the match.

“Very difficult team, Saora. I thought we played well. Maybe Saora were unlucky that they got players suspended and I thought it worked in our favour,” he said.

“But they are still a good team and I think they will still qualify because we are going to play Ittihad with our best team.”

The Buccaneers have done well in the group stages, winning four and losing once in the five matches they played and that defeat came against Ittihad away. They will also aim to avenge that when they meet in the final match.