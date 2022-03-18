'We are going to fight until the end,' says Chiefs midfielder Baccus

Kaizer Chiefs will be keen to extend their recently found good run and try to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the DStv Premiership title when they meet Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Amakhosi welcome Arrows to the FNB Stadium in Soweto from 7.30pm.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time this season after Chiefs failed to pitch for their December fixture that was scheduled to take place in Durban due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena.

An outcome in the arbitration between Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League relating to the two fixtures that the Soweto giants missed is expected next week.

In their last three matches in the Premiership, the third-placed Chiefs have managed to collect seven out of nine points.

They are 16 points behind top-of-the-table Sundowns, who have played four more games and also have Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup to worry about.