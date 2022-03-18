Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played

The case involved the matches Chiefs did not honour at home to Cape Town City on December 4 and away against Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 8 amid an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19, which grew to more than 50 cases, that shut down their headquarters in Naturena.

Chiefs applied to the PSL for postponements of their December matches but were turned down by the league’s executive committee (exco).

In his arbitration award, Cassim found that: “It is my view that KC [Chiefs] was justified in not fielding teams for the fixtures on December 4 and December 8 2021. These two games must be replayed.

“There is much to be said that where possible games must be replayed in order to enable soccer to triumph and the best team on the day in question to be rewarded for its efforts.

“I am averse to the litigation process deciding the winner. It is better that the results of the match be determined in the field.”

Cassim did also note, in a second point, that: “I think had the officials of KC constructively engaged the officials of CTC [City] and GA [Arrows] timeously, the sensible consensus would have been to postpone the fixtures in order to protect the soccer players and in the public interest. The officials of KC were wanting in this regard in not timeously engaging their respective colleagues.”

In terms of costs, Cassim found that Chiefs “presented a case before the football manager and the exco that was not properly considered”.

“KC was at fault for not properly motivating its case before the football manger. It was at fault in not properly coming to grips with its own case and avoided answering pertinent questions raised by the league compliance officer, which proper responses would have assisted the parties coming to grips with the issue.