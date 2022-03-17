Soccer

Team success more important than individual glory – Dolly

In-form Chiefs midfielder wary of Arrows

17 March 2022 - 08:06
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Keagan Dolly is firmly focused on both club and country duty.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky

Having been one of a few standout performers at Kaizer Chiefs this season, Keagan Dolly has emphasised the importance of playing as a team rather than chasing individual glory.

Chiefs welcome Golden Arrows in a league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm). Amakhosi would be hoping to narrow the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dolly and a few Chiefs players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have already won some individual monthly accolades this season. Dolly has implied these individual awards count for nothing if they don't win things collectively.

“I think in each game we need to perform as a team than as individuals. For me individually, I believe when the team does well, I will also do well. It’s more about helping the team win than focusing on individual records," said Dolly.

Dolly, 29, expects Arrows to make them sweat, explaining how he reckons the absence of fans in the stadiums benefits the so-called smaller teams like Arrows.

“It’s another challenging week for us, playing Arrows. I don’t think there’s any easy game now in the league, especially without the supporters. Anywhere you play, it feels like you’re playing at home. There’s no pressure on the so-called smaller teams… if they come to FNB, it’s empty and they don’t feel any pressure," said Dolly.

Dolly is also proud to have made Bafana Bafana's squad for friendlies against Guinea (March 25) and France (March 29).

“I believe every player should be proud to be representing their country… I have always said that since I was a youngster. Since I started playing football, I have always wanted to see myself in the Bafana set-up. The call-up shows that I am doing well for my club Chiefs," Dolly said.

Dolly hadn’t foreseen such a quick return to France after he left the country when his Montpellier contract wasn’t renewed in July last year. Even so, the Chiefs star insists he’s got good memories of his time in France, aiming to share those experiences with his Bafana teammates.

“I didn’t expect to go back to France so soon but it’s good memories going back to see the stadiums I played in and perhaps see people that I know from my days there. It’ll be good to go back… I will share my experiences with the boys.''

