Tuks coach urges players to show their mettle

University of Pretoria head coach Tlisani Motaung has urged his players to find mental strength as they enter the push for promotion to the DStv Premiership.

With eight games left in the GladAfrica Championship, AmaTuks are prime candidates for promotion, sitting in second place with 38 points. They are battling it out for automatic promotion and playoff places with league leaders Richards Bay (39 points), third-placed Polokwane City (35), JDR Stars (34), Cape Town All Stars (34), and Venda Football Academy (34 points) who round up the top six.

Since the resumption of the league after the Africa Cup of Nations break, the Pretoria side has been in fine form, picking up 13 points out of the 15 on offer.

"I must pass profound appreciation to the players and technical staff for the work they have put in against these giants. These teams have been doing well. Credit to the boys. With every game, these boys do fight and show commitment, discipline and unity," said Motaung.

Motaung shared what their message is to the players heading into this vital point of the season.

"We said to them that at this stage we find ourselves in now, talent alone is not enough, you need mental strength and unity among yourself. When we select a team, it won't be based on talent, it will be on character and mental strength," said Motaung.

"We are going to a war zone, and when you go to a war zone you need your best army to represent you. We brought that to the attention of the players. Every game for us is regarded as a cup final."

The next "cup final" for AmaTuks will be against Jomo Cosmos on Saturday at the Tsakane Stadium at 3.30pm.

Fixtures:

Today: Cape Town All Stars v Uthongathi, Parow Park, 3pm.

Saturday: (all games start at 3.30pm): Polokwane City v Black Leopards, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Free State Stars v Hungry Lions, Goble Park; Pretoria Callies v Richards Bay, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium; Jomo Cosmos v University of Pretoria, Tsakane Stadium; Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Venda Football Academy, Thohoyandou Stadium.

Sunday: (all games start at 3.30pm) Platinum City Rovers v Cape Town Spurs, Profert Olën Park; TS Sporting v JDR Stars, Kabokweni Stadium.