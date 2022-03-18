Last eight berth beckons for Pirates in Algeria

Orlando Pirates will be looking to secure their place in the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase when they meet JS Saoura at Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium in Algiers on Sunday (9pm).

The Buccaneers lead Group B with nine points from four matches and will qualify for the quarterfinal with a victory on Sunday.

Saoura are second in the group with seven points, tied with Al-Ittihad, who will play Royal Leopards in the other match.

With a home match against Al-Ittihad still to come on April 3, Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said they would try to get a positive result away in Algeria.

“It was good that we won [3-2 against SuperSport United on Wednesday]. It brings confidence in the team now that we are going away and you must go there with confidence,” Ncikazi told the media.

“What I can highlight is recovery. You can’t train. It is a long journey where we have connecting flights and wait at airports.

“We just have to do what we have to and try to get a result and come back and continue with a journey in the remaining fixtures that we have.

“It is important that we get a result from the two matches that are remaining. Whether we win against JS Saoura or draw, it will be important that we win the match that we will play at home.”

Ncikazi also hopes his side will not concede early this time and have to chase the game. The Buccaneers have tended to concede first in recent matches.

They conceded two quick goals against SuperSport on Wednesday before coming back to equalise and scored the winner at the death.

“We just slow learners. I thought we have learned a lesson when we played Royal Leopards, but it seems we just have this tendency where we have to work on conceding early goals,” he said.

“We warned the team that a positive start is important, but you are two goals down from set play, which we must work on. But it is a good fightback from our team."