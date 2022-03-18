Soccer

Last eight berth beckons for Pirates in Algeria

Ncikazi says fightback against SuperSport serves as motivation

18 March 2022 - 07:13
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mandla Ncikazi, co-coach of Orlando Pirates.
Mandla Ncikazi, co-coach of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will be looking to secure their place in the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase when they meet JS Saoura at Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium in Algiers on Sunday (9pm).

The Buccaneers lead Group B with nine points from four matches and will qualify for the quarterfinal with a victory on Sunday.

Saoura are second in the group with seven points, tied with Al-Ittihad, who will play Royal Leopards in the other match.

With a home match against Al-Ittihad still to come on April 3, Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said they would try to get a positive result away in Algeria.

“It was good that we won [3-2 against SuperSport United on Wednesday]. It brings confidence in the team now that we are going away and you must go there with confidence,” Ncikazi told the media.

“What I can highlight is recovery. You can’t train. It is a long journey where we have connecting flights and wait at airports.

“We just have to do what we have to and try to get a result and come back and continue with a journey in the remaining fixtures that we have.

“It is important that we get a result from the two matches that are remaining. Whether we win against JS Saoura or draw, it will be important that we win the match that we will play at home.”

Ncikazi also hopes his side will not concede early this time and have to chase the game. The Buccaneers have tended to concede first in recent matches.

They conceded two quick goals against SuperSport on Wednesday before coming back to equalise and scored the winner at the death.

“We just slow learners. I thought we have learned a lesson when we played Royal Leopards, but it seems we just have this tendency where we have to work on conceding early goals,” he said.

“We warned the team that a positive start is important, but you are two goals down from set play, which we must work on. But it is a good fightback from our team."

Sundowns poised to confirm quarterfinal spot

Avoiding a defeat against Al-Hilal in their penultimate CAF Champions League Group A clash in Sudan tomorrow is the easiest route Mamelodi Sundows ...
Sport
2 hours ago

France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana

France coach Didier Deschamps has named a strong squad for the friendly against Bafana Bafana in Lille later this month including N'Golo Kante, Paul ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Benni makes case for Usuthu to sign Xulu

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has pleaded with club owner Sandile Zulu to sign Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu, who is training with the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Ex-Safa officials allege bullying, constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in power

Former high-ranking SA Football Association (Safa) officials have alleged bullying and disregard for the constitution in the organisation’s regions ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested