Salary hike demands across sectors hit SA

Disagreements over salary increases have already resulted in a strike in the gold sector where members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have entered a second week of strike

A proverbial winter of discontent is looming as wage negotiations begin in various sectors where workers are demanding high increases while employers are pleading poverty.



