Staying off social media has helped Mvala settle in

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mothobi Mvala has proved to be an excellent buy as he established himself as a key component in the star-studded Sundowns team.

Many players who joined Sundowns from midtable teams have sunk, but Mvala has managed to swim with the big sharks. Mvala joined Sundowns from Highlands Park in 2020 and has never looked out of place since coming on board.

The 27-year-old now fights for a starting berth with the likes of Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Teboho Mokoena, and others. He's featured 18 times in all competitions this season.

The former Olympian has also made it into the Bafana Bafana fold, and this can be credited to the performances he put for the Pretoria side.

“For me coming to a big club like Mamelodi Sundowns, I knew it was not going to be easy. I had to adjust to how the team plays and that is due to the help I got from the technical team and the players as well," Mvala told the Sundowns website.

“What has helped me the most is doing the right things at the right time. This has helped me to identify my strengths and weaknesses. I have also been doing some extra work to elevate my game. I have learned to stay away from social media and focus on my game so that I am always focused on the ball.”

Mvala can be described as a utility player, being able to deputise as a defensive midfielder and as a centre back. His presence on the field can be spotted and he can come up with an odd goal. The hard-running man described the attributes that have made him be a fan favourite.

“I am not a stylish player nor the kind of player who is keen on tricks. I consider myself a very tactical player, as I can defend well. One thing I am always working on is my finishing.

“My teammates and the technical team are fully aware of my incredible shot power and they have constantly created an avenue for me to hone my skills. I hope I would be able to play more games which would increase my chances of scoring more often.”