Benni makes case for Usuthu to sign Xulu

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has pleaded with club president Sandile Zungu to sign Bafana Bafana international Siyanda Xulu for the remainder of the season to help the team in the DStv Premiership and CAF Champions League.

Xulu and Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Tel Aviv parted ways last month and that left Xulu clubless. Despite not being assigned to a club, Xulu was named in Bafana Bafana's squad to play Guinea and France on their European tour during the international break.

To maintain his conditioning, the former Mamelodi Sundowns defender approached Usuthu and asked to train with the first team and his home province club opened their doors to him.

During a press conference before their CAF Champions League clash with Raja Casablanca on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 6pm, McCarthy shared how Xulu's presence in his camp has helped elevate standards.

"He's a breath of fresh air, he brings a lot of experience. The leadership quality he portrays; you know when a player has it, when you have class, it's permanent, and he is one of those players. You can see it rubbing off on my team," said McCarthy.

"Everyone is starting to talk because Siyanda Xulu, not even an AmaZulu player, has leadership qualities, talking and dictating to players. You want good, influential players to come and rub off on others the right way.

"It's been super positive, I hope the club has it within it to make him an addition to the squad. We can still qualify for CAF and we have seven games to save our season to get into the top four. He's not a bad addition to have in the team," said the former Bafana Bafana international.

McCarthy and his troops have a big task in front of them, getting maximum points against African giants Raja if they want to make it to the knockout stages.

Group B is extremely tight. Raja leads it with nine points, while ES Setif and AmaZulu have six points in second and third place respectively. Horoya are last in the group with three points.

The Usuthu mentor believes they have prepared well for their Moroccan rivals and has called on the players to rise to the occasion.

"It will be a high-pressure game, they must take it as a privilege," said McCarthy.

"We're ready, we have done our part as the coaching staff, it's now all down to the players to go out and perform at a level they know they can play and reach.

"The players must take the fight, they must show how bad they want it. They know how hard we have worked for it. As good as Raja is, it's our time now. We coaches have done our job, it's up to the players now," said the 2004 Uefa Champions League winner with Porto.