Sundowns laugh off Pitso's lawyer's 'letter' claim

Mamelodi Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh has laughed off Pitso Mosimane’s accusations levelled against his Downs colleague Trott Moloto.

The Al-Ahly coach last week accused Moloto of being on a witch-hunt against him, even two years after he's left the Chloorkop side.

Mosimane took a jab at Moloto after Ahly's 1-0 defeat to Sundowns in the CAF Champions League group match at FNB Stadium on Saturday, saying: “Trott is still sending me lawyers' letters. These people [Sundowns] won't leave me alone. I've moved on.”

Mosimane did not elaborate but it was thought he was referring to an ongoing court case between his agency, represented by his wife Moira Tlhagale, and Sundowns over an agent commission of almost R8m paid to the agency after Mosimane signed a four-year deal with Sundowns, only for him to take up the Ahly job in September 2020.

Asked to respond yesterday, Singh laughed off the accusation, reasoning Moloto wouldn't send a letter to Mosimane. “You're not going to get a comment, I'm just going to laugh, my friend,” Singh told Sowetan.

“Do you know Mr Moloto longer than me? Is he a lawyer or someone planning to become a lawyer?

“Can anyone take that comment [from Pitso] seriously? Come on, guys. You guys [media] are very intelligent people. This is laughable because it is what it is.”

Tlhagale and Moloto could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Since abruptly leaving Sundowns two years ago, tensions between Mosimane and Sundowns have escalated, and were laid bare last year when he and Ahly arrived at Atteridgeville for a Champions League quarterfinal second leg game only to be greeted by insulting posters waved by Downs fans, which Mosimane alleged had been “planted by people from within the club”.

At the weekend he accused Sundowns fans of blocking Ahly's bus as it made its way into FNB Stadium. “People play a game that takes you to a different emotion and we play at high-level tournaments, so the blocking of buses can't be a problem,” Mosimane claimed, though it was suggested the Egyptians may have taken a wrong turn, hence they were stuck in a logjam.

“We know the person behind all of this. There's only one person behind all of this, but I'm strong in football and I have been around.”

In a statement, Sundowns promised to investigate the incident as they aim to “maintain a relationship with Al-Ahly for the long-term growth of both clubs”.