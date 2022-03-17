Draw enough to send Sekhukhune into top 8

Sekhukhune United's recent poor run continued after playing to a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Ellis Park Stadium yesterday in the DStv Premiership match.

After a strong start to their first-ever season in the top-flight, Babina Noko appear to have been figured out as they have won once in their last 10 matches, and that was against Baroka whom they beat 4-0 last month.

Even though last night's draw saw them return to the top eight bracket, victory would have seen them move as high as sixth on the table.

Maritzburg, on the other side, were looking to build on their surprise 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in their last match.

But it was not to be as they had to settle for a point away and remained 12th on the log table.

It was the home side who enjoyed a dream start, with Rodrick Kabwe giving his side the lead with the match two minutes old when he tested Marcel Engelhardt with a shot outside the box. Keeper Engelhardt misjudged the bounce and the ball went through his legs for the opener.

The Team of Choice then regrouped and took control of the match and nearly equalised a few minutes later, but Toaster Nsabata in the Sekhukhune goal was at his best to deny Keegan Ritchie.

The hosts opted to sit back and wait for a counter towards the end of the half. Sekhukhune finally cracked under pressure as Ritchie, who was having a good game, equalised with a beauty two minutes before the end of the first half to give his side a deserved goal.

Chances were few and far between after the restart with the match in the balance.

After equalising late in the first half, Maritzburg could not build on that momentum in the second stanza as they sat back and absorbed pressure and in the end were happy with a point away, while it was another disappointing result for Sekhukhune.

Elsewhere yesterday, Marumo Gallants and Chipppa United played to a 0-0 draw in Polokwane.