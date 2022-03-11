Kerr won't let league woes cloud cup ambitions

Both Dylan Kerr and John Maduka have declared their interest in winning the Nedbank Cup as Swallows and Royal AM face off in the last 16 of the competition today at Dobsonville Stadium (6pm).

These two teams find themselves in contradicting situations in the DStv Premiership. Swallows are in a relegation dog fight while the flamboyant Royal AM are flying high in second place.

Tonight's game will be the second time Swallows and Royal AM have met in a week after Royal came out on top with a 1-0 win in the league at the weekend.

Given the predicament Swallows finds themselves in, many have said they should focus on the league campaign and try to save their status with eight games remaining, which would mean they forget about the Nedbank Cup.

However, their coach Kerr is adamant they want to go all the way in the tournament, and he wants his players to experience the joy he felt when he won the competition last season with TTM.

"This is a great opportunity for the players to put an imprint on history, nobody will remember the losers of the last 16, but they will remember the quarterfinals. If you're in the next round, then you have two games then you're in the final," said Kerr.

"I'd like to win this trophy, it's a beautiful trophy, it's the biggest competition in SA football. I've done it, I've won it. I got the biggest smile in football at the moment because I have won this trophy.

"We did it against all expectations at TTM (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila), nobody fancied TTM to win, nobody is going to fancy Swallows to win. I've got trust in my captain, goalkeeper, striker and squad to go to the quarter-final," Kerr said.

For Maduka, who seems to have already completed the season's mandate which was a top-eight finish, he's determined to have a hit at the Nedbank Cup and try to secure a trophy for his club.

"It's very important for a team to win a cup. Having the opportunity of being in another stage of this cup; it's very important for the team to go all out and try to win something for the club," said Maduka.

"For us to win this, it's very important to win against Swallows, which we believe it's going to be a very difficult game but we also strongly believe with the squad we have, we are capable of competing with anyone. We are looking forward to the game," said the Malawian mentor.

Last 16 fixtures

Today: Venda Football Academy v University of Pretoria, Thohoyandou, 3pm; Swallows v Royal AM, Dobsonville Stadium, 6pm.

Tomorrow: Sinenkani v Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Mthatha Stadium, 3pm; Platinum City Rovers v SuperSport United, Profert Olën Park, Potchefstroom, 6pm.

Sunday: Summerfield Dynamos v Black Eagles, Chatsworth Stadium, 3pm; TS Galaxy v Baroka, Mbombela Stadium, 6pm.