Mathaithai coach says his team learnt valuable lessons from Sundowns

Mathaithai FC coach Morena Lothane says he didn’t sense despondency when he looked at the faces of his players after the Botshabelo amateurs did well to restrict ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns to a 6-0 win in their Nedbank Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday.

The Free State ABC Motsepe League side had a nervy start at Lucas Moripe Stadium and conceded two silly goals in the opening minutes.

But their nerves settled and they kept Sundowns at bay until the halftime break, and though the amateurs rode their luck, they won plaudits for allowing only four more goals in the second half.

“I looked at my players after the match and they are satisfied with the way they played and if they were not I would have seen it written all over their faces,” Lothane said.