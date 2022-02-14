Ramovic wants to achieve a fraction of what Baxter has achieved in SA football

Sead Ramovic is a huge admirer of Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter and wants to work hard to achieve a fraction of what the Briton has achieved in SA football.

The German-Bosnian spoke highly of Baxter after he masterminded a 1-0 victory over Amakhosi to advance to the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.

“I have said it before, Mr Baxter has had a lot of success in his life,” said the former Wolfsburg goalkeeper.

“If I get 1% of the success that Baxter had I will be happy.”