Kaizer Jnr explains synergy with Bobby Motaung and Molefi Ntseki at Chiefs

Kaizer Motaung Jnr says his new sporting director role at Kaizer Chiefs is a bridge between management and co-ordinating the departments of signings, football strategy and development to formulate short to long-term plans to revive the ailing Soweto giants.

The son of chairperson and founder Kaizer Motaing said he meets with football manager Bobby Motaung, head of technical and the academy Molefi Ntseki and the first team coaches, led by head coach Stuart Baxter, almost daily, co-ordinating their various roles into a strategic vision.

His and Ntseki's appointments in the preseason were made as an answer to Chiefs disastrously having gone six seasons without a trophy. They are on the verge of a seventh in 2021-22.

“Assuming a sporting director role for me is very exciting because it's at the core of building long-term sustainable plans for the organisation, and there are different touchpoints from my side, and not just focused on the football side of the business,” Motaung Jnr said.

“But what's important is it's given me the last few months to do a proper assessment. You're inheriting a squad and inheriting seven years of certain strategies that clearly aren't working. And it's being true and honest to the process of saying, 'What are the real plans to bring proper change?'

“I know we sometimes look from season to season but if we are honest with ourselves and have just looked at the past and seen what doesn't work there's a whole new direction we have to take. So it's been very exciting. There are a lot of plans people are only going to see in the next few years, because there's long, medium and short term.

“A lot of hard work has been put in and a lot more is needed from my side.”