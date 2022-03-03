Sabelo Radebe itching for more game time at Chiefs

Having waited patiently for his opportunity at Kaizer Chiefs, attacking midfielder Sabelo Radebe is pleased to have been given a chance to play in the first team.

Radebe impressed when he came on as a late sub to set up the winning goal against Baroka at the weekend at Peter Mokaba Stadium and is now itching for more game time to help Amakhosi win more matches.

He has only made three appearances for the club in all competitions and that performance at the weekend is likely to see him given more opportunities.

“The chance finally came, so I had to show up. I have been waiting for the chance to play and this will help me keep my attitude positive,” Radebe told the club's official website. “I have a great attitude, that’s why I made an impact. I just keep on motivating myself to keep going.”

With the match against Baroka seemingly heading for a draw, the 22-year-old, who replaced Kearyn Baccus in the 81st minute, looked calm and composed as he swung in the ball from the right, and Khama Billiat latched on to it to score the winner at the death.

“I knew I had control of the ball and got there before the defender. I was close to the goals and I saw something coming. The guys made good movement, which opened up the chance for us,” he said.

With Chiefs preparing for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Radebe is hoping to play and make an impact again.

He played against Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup in August and is now looking forward to playing in the league.

“I am proud of myself and the team and thankful to the coach for this opportunity. We need to keep on winning. We need to pull up our socks and keep on aiming for more points.”