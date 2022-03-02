Zola Majavu gives update on Orlando Pirates’ DC over Tim Sukazi incident

The disciplinary committee (DC) hearing into misconduct charges levelled against Orlando Pirates arising from the incident with TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi at Orlando Stadium will be concluded before the end of the month.

This has been confirmed by Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu.

Sukazi was involved in a scuffle with Pirates security personnel who were allegedly trying to deny him entry to the field and change rooms at Orlando Stadium ahead of the DStv Premiership match in December despite having all-access accreditation.

The incident achieved widespread publicity after TS Galaxy posted a video of Sukazi being manhandled as he and fellow officials attempted to push through a door leading into the area where the change rooms and tunnel are located.

“The league’s case, meaning its testimony in the case against Orland Pirates, arising from its denial of the chairman of TS Galaxy entry into the stadium at Orlando was finalised today (Tuesday),” said Majavu.

“The matter is postponed to March 23 and 24 for further hearings where Orlando Pirates will not lead its own testimony in defence.