Eric Tinkler aims to humble his former side Orlando Pirates in Orlando

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is pleased that he will meet Orlando Pirates in Orlando, Soweto, on Wednesday having had enough time to get the club's new players used to his coaching methods.

City were one of the busiest of the Premier Soccer League team clubs in the January transfer window after losing some of their best players in striker Fagrie Lakay, who is now playing for Egyptian club Pyramids FC, and attacking midfielder Surprise Ralani, who went to Mamelodi Sundowns.

City also lost striker Abdul Ajagun to Sudanese club Al Hilal as well Abbubaker Mabora to AmaZulu FC.

Midfielder Brice Ambina from Renaissance FC in Cameroon, striker Mogamat May from Havover Park, right winger Kajally Drammeh from Real de Banjul in Gambia and Venezuelan striker Darwin Gonzales are some of the new players that Tinkler is happy that he'll be taking to Soweto having had time to train them.

"We've had a few days extra to work with some of the new players and I think they'll all integrated extremely well," said former Pirates coach Tinkler.

The 1-0 away victory that City got against Lamontville Golden Arrows on February 20 came as a big boost for Tinkler who is also pleased to have had more than a week to prepare for Pirates.

The Buccaneers will go to Wednesday's match highly motivated after their busy schedule in the Caf Confederation Cup culminated in a 6-2 thumping of Royal Leopards of Eswatini in Mbombela at the weekend.

"I think everybody is highly motivated to go to Orlando Pirates and try to collect some valuable points at this stage of the season," said Tinkler whose team sits just outside the top half with 26 points from 18 outings.

"We're going to a big league fixture away from home. Obviously after the break it was important for us to have started well in the league, collecting maximum points against Golden Arrows, which was a positive.

"We know it's not going to be easy (against Pirates). They're a team that is looking to ensure that they finish in the top four to qualify for Caf (competitions) again. We've obviously set our own targets and we need to go there and compete."