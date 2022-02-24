Sponsorship 'worth millions' entrenches Chiefs' longevity

While many clubs have struggled to hold onto sponsors during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kaizer Chiefs have solidified their partnership with Toyota, who’ll now be their sleeve sponsor.

This was confirmed at a joint media conference at Toyota’s headquarters in Sandton yesterday.

The club’s rich history and their strong support base are some of the things Chiefs marketing manager Jessica Motaung chalked up for bolstering their collaboration with Toyota. Motaung wasn’t keen to divulge the financial details of the deal, only disclosing “it's worth many millions”.

“Currently, the partnership will end at the end of the 2022/23 season but we’re looking to discuss to extend. The partnership is worth many millions. We’re fortunate to have a good history and a good support base,’’ said Motaung.

The Chiefs marketing boss also emphasised plans were afoot to set-up a female’s team, adding they’re not doing so because CAF have forced all the teams to have females team in order to play inter-continental competitions.

“Having a female team is an important project and having come off the Afcon [which she attended in Cameroon] recently and seeing how the women’s football has grown, it’s critical for us to create a space for women,’’ stated Motaung.

“[The CAF] compliance is important but we’re driven by much more than that but certainly compliance is there and even in the discussions around criteria for Super League, it [having a female’s team] is one of the criteria and it’s good and sometimes you need sort of that pressure. But for us it’s a natural progression.”

Motaung is confident having a female’s team would also attract more sponsors for Amakhosi, saying they’re in the process of engaging their current partners about this.

“We want to do it properly with the right facilities and the right partnerships. We also need to speak to our partners and align them in that space and again it create new inventory and will attract maybe new sponsors, who want to be part of that space.”