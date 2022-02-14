Ramovic hopes win over Chiefs kickstarts survival bid

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic wants their 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup first round to inspire a change in their remaining DStv Premiership matches as they look to move away from the bottom of the table.

Galaxy showed determination and fighting spirit to edge Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday and progressed to Monday's last 16 draw.

The German mentor wants to see some application in league matches from his players, starting with Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m happy that we won. We had a tough preseason where we worked on our weaknesses,” Ramovic told the media after the game.

“We had a couple of friendly games [where] we also played well and we have to continue because we have tough times ahead. We have 13 games ahead and we are at the bottom.

“So, the cup was a good test for us and, of course, we have to continue to the next game against Swallows, a difficult match. I hope that we will continue and show our strength and keep going.”

Augustine Kwem’s 54th-minute strike after he profited from Phathutshedzo Nange’s blunder handed the Rockets that morale-boosting win.

“We have to improve even more, but I want to give a lot of respect to my team. They played well and fought for each other and in the end we are all happy,” he said.

“We won the game but it is in the past and we have to prepare for the next match against Swallows because if we don’t win that, we will be in big trouble.

“This means we start again with the hard work at training. We are on the right track but we have to improve to keep going and keep the ball better."