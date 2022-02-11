Chiefs out to avoid repeat of earlier cup exit

Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to avoid another unwanted piece of history with an early exit from this year’s Nedbank Cup when they host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium at 6pm on Saturday.

Chiefs have endured a poor record in the past few editions, from losing to Galaxy in the final in 2019 to being embarrassed by Richards Bay last year when they were dumped out at the first hurdle.

It is a record they need to improve as they look to end their trophy drought.

Saturday's match also presents an opportunity to avenge that final defeat against a side that was still playing in the GladAfrica Championship at the time. Chiefs fans may be relieved that Galaxy are now playing in the DStv Premiership, given their side's struggles against minnows from the lower leagues.

Both teams head into this fixture with a victory each in their past four matches, with the Rockets' win coming in that final. Two games ended in a draw, with Chiefs claiming a 1-0 win in the other game.

Galaxy attacking midfielder Ethan Brooks feels that should they overcome Chiefs in this competition, they can go far again.

“We are very excited. [It's a] big game and I’m looking forward to it. We will see what will happen,” Brooks told the media on Thursday.

“I feel like they will be coming at us. For us, going into this game knowing that we have beaten Chiefs before and we have played them already this season, it will be up to us whether we want it more than them.

“We have to go there prepared mentally, focus on that game and have the belief that we can go out there and beat them.”

Brooks also believes that a win will boost their confidence in the league as they plan to move away from the bottom of the table.

“It will really boost our confidence and morale as a team. If we win this weekend, we will be in a good place mentally for the upcoming games in the league.”

Fixtures

Friday: Uthongathi v Summerfield Dynamos, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Baroka, Danie Craven, 6pm.

Saturday: NC Pros v Mathaithai, GWK Park, 3pm; Platinum City v Sekhukhune, Olen Park, 3pm; Royal v Cape Town City, Chatsworth, 3pm; Sinenkani v Free State Stars, Walter Sisulu University, 3pm; Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB Stadium, 6pm.

Sunday: Gallants v Santos, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Black Eagles v Sivutsa, Royal Bafokeng, 3pm.