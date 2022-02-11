Tembo happy frontmen delivered without usual suspects

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo was left impressed by the display of his makeshift attackers in the absence of Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza against Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Iqraam Rayners’ top-drawer solitary goal, SuperSport managed to defeat Maritzburg to progress to the last 16 at Harry Gwala Stadium. With main men Grobler and Gabuza unavailable due to unspecified mild injuries, Rayners and Ghampani Lungu spearheaded the attack, while Moses Waiswa operated just behind them.

“Everyone knows that we prepare each and every player the same way. We've always made sure they are ready to grab opportunities, so missing Gabuza and Bradley was tough but at the same time it gave opportunities to other players. Moses was brilliant, so was Iqraam, so I am happy,’’ said Tembo.

Tembo urged Rayners to be consistent following his stunner, his second of the term across all tournaments, at Harry Gwala Stadium. The Matsatsantsa coach holds the former Stellenbosch man in high regard, suggesting he’s capable of scoring many goals.

“He must keep on working hard because there are goals in him. A little bit of consistency will help him a great deal going forward. He’s a good striker who works very hard. He gives us speed going forward, that’s his strength. He just needs to be calmer in the final third,’’ the SuperSport coach said of Rayners.

Meanwhile, Tembo’s Maritzburg counterpart Ernst Middendorp gave an indication rustiness was their major downfall against the Tshwane side. The German also felt having four debutants in Nicholus Lukhubeni, Lucky Baloyi, Friday Samu and Tawanda Macheke in the starting line-up didn’t help their cause.

“It was typical match of not having played in a long time. Our last competitive game was on December 22…it’d been six weeks since then. We had a pre-season of around five weeks. We had a number of new players in the XI. The commitment was okay but you could see it wasn’t rounded… it wasn’t in the way we usually operate,’’ stated Middendorp.