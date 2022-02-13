Baxter explains reasons behind some of the selections in Chiefs' cup defeat to TS Galaxy

Stuart Baxter has explained some of the selections that raised eyebrows in his team's 0-1 Nedbank Cup last-32 defeat to TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Saturday night as trying to get Kaizer Chiefs' “in-form players on the field”.

Chiefs were notably rusty in the opening half as Galaxy displayed the greater industriousness returning from the two-month Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break, and playing to a clever gameplan from coach Sead Ramovic.

Amakhosi showed a clear intention to get their transitions working more efficiently coming out of the change rooms, but Phathutshedzo Nange's blunder with an intercepted back-pass gifted Augustine Kwem the opener that left Chiefs chasing the game.

Baxter had seemed to want to preserve some of the players who performed well for the depleted teams who won two and lost one of their three games played amid the club's Covid-19 outbreak in December, and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya made just a fourth league start at left-back.

As Chiefs' momentum improved in the second half, even with conceding the goal, the introductions of notably rusty Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama — all back from lengthy injuries — almost seemed to work against that improvement.

Baxter admitted the performance was patchy all round, and far off Chiefs' quality.