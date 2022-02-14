Soccer

Dion powers Marumo Gallants to Nedbank Cup last 16 draw

Santos left chasing shadows

14 February 2022 - 07:26
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants began their defence of the Nedbank Cup with a 2-0 win over ABC Motsepe League side Santos in the round of 32 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday. 

Dan Malesela’s team progressed to the next round thanks to a brace by Ivorian striker Junior Dion.

The Limpopo side now move on to the last 16 and will be part of the draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg. 

Santos found the going tough in Polokwane, chasing shadows as Gallants dominated possession

Gallants – who won this competition last year and participated in the CAF Confederation Cup – eventually opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Phillip Ndlondlo switched the ball to the right to find Mpho Mvelase. The right-back controlled the ball and pulled it back for Dion to score.

Katlego Otladisa and Ndlondlo saw a lot of the ball in attacking midfield positions. They were being fed by Miguel Timm and Celimpilo Ngema. 

Santos goalkeeper Stanton Weir made great saves to keep the score respectable. He started by answering a question asked by Dion, pushing away a low shot. He then produced a one-hand save from a Ndlondlo strike from inside the box. Ngema thought he had got the second goal for the home side but was denied by Weir, who saved with his legs.

Those three crucial saves resulted in the score being 1-0 at halftime, giving his team hope of a comeback. 

In the second half, Gallants continued to dominate the proceedings. They closed off the game just after the hour mark when Dion rounded off a well-orchestrated move by Otladisa. The 25-year-old strung together passes with teammates and then managed to tee up Dion for his second. The goal was identical to the first one, a cut back inside the 18-yard area met by the Ivorian’s side-footed effort. 

