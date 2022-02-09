Kaizer Chiefs’ arbitration over Covid-19 outbreak postponed to mid-March

Kaizer Chiefs' arbitration regarding two matches the club failed to honour in December has been postponed to March 15 and 16.

This was after the first sitting of the arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa), under arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC, on Wednesday.

The matter relates to the DStv Premiership games Chiefs failed to honour amid a Covid-19 outbreak of 31 cases, which grew to more than 50, that shut down their headquarters in Naturena in December.

Amakhosi applied to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to have their four matches in December postponed, which was turned down by the league's football department and then on review at the executive committee (exco).

Chiefs failed to honour their games at home to Cape Town City and away against Lamontville Golden Arrows. Amakhosi have taken the decision of the PSL exco to arbitration.

The postponement to mid-March may cause concern at the PSL and with the league's prosecutor Zola Majavu.

A disciplinary committee hearing against Chiefs for the matches they missed has been postponed to February 25 pending the outcome of the arbitration. It may have to be put back again.

Majavu and the PSL have indicated they want the Chiefs disciplinary matter to be resolved speedily to avoid it causing any interference with the end of the Premiership season in May.