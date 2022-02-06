Wayne Rooney says he drank to cope with pressure during playing career

Former England and Manchester United striker and captain Wayne Rooney said he was not prepared for the pressure that accompanied his rise to elite level soccer as a teenager and he turned to drink to cope with his problems.

The Derby County coach Rooney began his playing career with boyhood club Everton, scoring his first Premier League goal in spectacular fashion as a 16-year-old against Arsenal in 2002.

He then joined United and became one of the country's most iconic players, scoring 253 goals for the Old Trafford team and winning five league titles and the Uefa Champions League.