Adv Nassir Cassim appointed arbitrator in the matter between Chiefs and PSL

Advocate Nassir Cassim SC has been appointed as the arbitrator in the matter between Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to be heard on Wednesday.

Cassim will hear this matter in which Amakhosi failed to honour two PSL matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December.

Due to an outbreak of 31 Covid-19 cases in their camp, which grew to 50, Chiefs applied on December 3 to have their four matches postponed as they were forced to shut down their headquarters at Naturena.

The application was rejected by the PSL's football department and the executive committee also turned it down. Chiefs have been charged by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu to appear before a disciplinary committee (DC).

They took the decision of the PSL exco to arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa) and the DC matter has been postponed pending the outcome of the arbitration.

“Advocate Cassim has been appointed to do the matter between Chiefs and PSL and it will be heard on February 9. Both parties have agreed on Cassim and it's all systems go now,” confirmed Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

Meanwhile, Motlanthe also confirmed that Safa will be reconvening its eagerly anticipated congress later this month.

“We are reconvening the congress on February 26 to deal with constitutional amendments and also determine the date for the elective congress. You must remember that this year we must go for elections.”