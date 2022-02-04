Richards Bay gun for Sundowns

After causing one of the huge upsets in the Nedbank Cup a year ago when they knocked Kaizer Chiefs out, Richards Bay are hoping for the same when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round at Princess Magogo Stadium today at 6pm.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit has established itself as a giant killer in this competition and coach Simo Dladla is positive the Natal Rich Boyz can pull off another upset against a Sundowns side that has done well against minnows in the past.

“We all know Sundowns are one of the biggest teams in Africa, dominating SA football currently, I think over a decade now,” Dladla told Sowetan.

“But the good thing is this is a game that can pull out a surprise because all the teams last played competitive games in December. Now, it will be the first game in almost two months and anything can happen.

“Maybe that will be a disadvantage to them because they are used to playing a game after [every] two days. So this break, we believe that will disrupt their plans and will capitalise on that. Having said that, we are not concentrating on them but us as Richards Bay. We want to play our normal football and see what we can get after the game.”

“But we believe that there is a first time for everything. We just want to go all out and upset Sundowns. We respect them, but I know if the boys are focused we can pull [off] another surprise.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi doesn’t want his side to suffer the embarrassment of being booted out of the cup competition by minnows.

“One must fully understand that playing against a team that is currently doing well in the GladAfrica Championship and is known for beating big teams, everybody has got these expectations that they will also upset us,” Mngqithi explained.

“But the good thing now is it is not a secret that they are giant killers. They have killed so many giants and we don’t have to come out in history as another giant that was killed.”

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Friday: University of Pretoria v Chippa, Tuks, 3pm; Richards Bay v Sundowns, Princess Magogo, 6pm.

Saturday: Swallows v Sporting, Dobsonville, 3pm; Tshakhuma v Arrows, Thohoyandou, 6pm.

Sunday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando, 3pm.