Nedbank Cup last 32 venues, dates and kickoff times confirmed

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed University of Pretoria and Chippa United will start this season’s last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at the Tuks Stadium on February 4.

That match will be followed by a clash between Richards Bay and former champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu in the evening.

On Tuesday the PSL confirmed venues and kickoff times for all the last 32 matches that will run until February 13 with matches between Black Eagles and Sivutsa, Marumo Gallants and Santos and Sinenkani and Free State Stars.

In addition to the 24 clubs from the PSL, there are eight clubs from the lower divisions who will be looking to make a name for themselves, and four of them will be making their Nedbank Cup debuts.

Teams making their debuts are Black Eagles (North West), Mathaithai (Free State), Sinenkani (Eastern Cape) and Summerfield Dynamos (KwaZulu-Natal).

Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures

February 4: University of Pretoria v Chippa United (3pm), Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns (6pm)

February 5: Swallows v TS Sporting (3pm), TTM v Golden Arrows (6pm)

February 6: Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu (3pm)

February 9: Venda Football Academy v African All Atars (3pm), Maritzburg United v Supersport United (6pm)

February 11: Uthongathi v Summerfield Dynamos (3pm), Stellenbosch v Baroka (6pm)

February 12: NC Professionals v Mathaithai (3pm), Platinum City Rovers v Sekhukhune United (3pm), Royal AM v Cape Town City (3pm), Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy (6pm)

February 13: Black Eagles v Sivutsa (3pm), Marumo Gallants v Santos (3pm), Sinenkani v Free State Stars (3pm)