Kekana brushes off Baroka interest as 'rumours'

Veteran midfielder Hlompho Kekana is waiting for a better playing opportunity to avail itself as Baroka continue to declare their interest in his services.

Kekana has been without a club since he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns three months ago. He captained the Chloorkop side in their most successful era, lifting trophies and dropping a few scorching goals.

Baroka chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele was quoted by Farpost (online soccer publication) declaring his interest to bring Kekana to his home province Limpopo, adding he's proposed an offer to the former Bafana Bafana international.

“He has not come back to me and we can’t force somebody to come here. If he doesn’t want, it’s okay; if he comes we will still welcome him," Mphahlele told the publication.

Quizzed about Baroka's interest and his future in football, Kekana, 38, retorted: "I cannot be in the space of talking about rumours. One thing is for sure – I have been the player that deserves an opportunity to play."

"I love football and there's more I need to do and make sure I equip the youth. Some guys helped me when I was young and wanted to play the game.

"There are a few lessons that I still carry today in daily life. I know how important it is to be helped by somebody who walked the road," said Kekana.

After their careers are over, footballers usually go through turmoil trying to adjust to being normal civilians. Some struggle with financial changes and the lack of spotlight.

Kekana has not reached his "life after football" phase, but he's using the hiatus from football to prepare for it. He's taking this time off to understand himself better outside of the regular footballer's life.

"I've been learning a little bit more about Hlompho and just to know there's more to life than being a footballer. That's something I'm paying attention to and making sure I enjoy this moment while I have it," said Kekana.