Soccer

Kekana brushes off Baroka interest as 'rumours'

Veteran midfielder still teamless after parting ways with Downs

04 February 2022 - 07:28
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns' ex-captain Hlompho Kekana. File photo
Mamelodi Sundowns' ex-captain Hlompho Kekana. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Veteran midfielder Hlompho Kekana is waiting for a better playing opportunity to avail itself as Baroka continue to declare their interest in his services.

Kekana has been without a club since he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns three months ago. He captained the Chloorkop side in their most successful era, lifting trophies and dropping a few scorching goals. 

Baroka chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele was quoted by Farpost (online soccer publication) declaring his interest to bring Kekana to his home province Limpopo, adding he's proposed an offer to the former Bafana Bafana international. 

“He has not come back to me and we can’t force somebody to come here. If he doesn’t want, it’s okay; if he comes we will still welcome him," Mphahlele told the publication.

Quizzed about Baroka's interest and his future in football, Kekana, 38, retorted: "I cannot be in the space of talking about rumours. One thing is for sure – I have been the player that deserves an opportunity to play."

"I love football and there's more I need to do and make sure I equip the youth. Some guys helped me when I was young and wanted to play the game. 

"There are a few lessons that I still carry today in daily life. I know how important it is to be helped by somebody who walked the road," said Kekana. 

After their careers are over, footballers usually go through turmoil trying to adjust to being normal civilians. Some struggle with financial changes and the lack of spotlight. 

Kekana has not reached his "life after football" phase, but he's using the hiatus from football to prepare for it. He's taking this time off to understand himself better outside of the regular footballer's life. 

"I've been learning a little bit more about Hlompho and just to know there's more to life than being a footballer. That's something I'm paying attention to and making sure I enjoy this moment while I have it," said Kekana.  

Ellis banks on locally-based players for Zambia tie

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis says the locally selected players have to take their chances ahead of next week’s friendly match against ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mngqithi: Sundowns did the right thing to keep Sirino

Mamelodi Sundowns did the right thing keeping Gaston Sirino at the club and the Uruguayan midfielder has plenty to offer the Pretoria team, Downs ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Baxter: Covid-19 nightmare denied Chiefs chance to pressurise Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has rued the club's nightmare Covid-19 outbreak in December, a repercussion of which is that a club looking capable ...
Sport
19 hours ago

WATCH | Steve Komphela's powerful tribute to Butana, critique of politics of self-interest

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela, speaking at the funeral of his brother, former Free State police, roads and transport MEC Butana Komphela, ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman chief justice says SCA Judge President ...