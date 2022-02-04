Grobler's fingers crossed that Gabuza won't leave

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler says it will be devastating to see teammate Thamsanqa Gabuza leave Matsatsantsa as he finds him a joy to play with and great for the change room.

Gabuza was heavily linked with a move away from the Pretoria outfit after he impressed during the first half of the DStv Premiership 2021/22 season. The striker has netted six times in 18 matches so far.

Since he joined SuperSport, he found a new lease of life and a strike partner in Grobler. The two have formed a telepathic relationship. That relationship looked like it was bound for a break up just before the month of love as the rumour mill was linking Gabuza with a transfer.

"I was very surprised to hear those stories, I don't take too much to the stories that I read," said Grobler. "He seemed 100% focused on being at the club, nothing changed in his attitude and we haven't talked about it too much. As far as I'm concerned nothing is happening [regarding Gabuza's departure].

"If he leaves it would be disappointing, he's a great guy on the field and has done extremely well; I enjoy playing with him. To lose him off the field will be massive, he's good for the change room.

"I can say many nice things about him, I have played with many players over the years and he's one guy I would never forget. I think he'll stay at SuperSport," said Grobler.

The Bafana Bafana striker is the reigning Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot winner following last season's haul of 16 goals. Grobler has not been able to defend his award this season as injury has ruled him out of the running.

He opened up about the frustration of spending time on the sidelines and watching his rivals pull away in the race for the golden boot. Grobler called the 2021/22 season the most frustrating of his career.

"It's been frustrating, especially coming off being the golden boot winner last year. Coming to this season and breaking my ribs, getting Covid-19, and missing a lot of games, it's been very frustrating.

"It's probably been one of my most frustrating seasons; after winning a golden boot you try to defend it and do well but it hasn't happened in the first half of the season," said Grobler.