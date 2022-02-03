Tembo urges United's young brigade to fill Mokoena's shoes

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says the departure of Teboho Mokoena to Mamelodi Sundowns presents an opportunity for younger players in the team to step up.

During the January transfer window, Mokoena made the big-money move to the defending league champions. He left Matsatsantsa after amassing over 150 appearances and as a fully fledged Bafana Bafana international.

But now the Tshwane club, who sit in sixth place in the DStv Premiership table and in the running for the Nedbank Cup, which starts this weekend, have to fill the gap left by the instrumental midfielder.

"Mokoena [leaving] is a huge blow for the team, because he has been very influential," said Tembo.

"He's one player that's grown and became a huge part of our team and setup. He was experienced, playing for Bafana Bafana and at the Olympics. If you lose a player of his calibre, you're bound to be depleted a little bit."

Tembo, even though is aching from the loss, chose to be optimistic, wishing Mokoena well in his new chapter and calling on young players to take the space he's left.

"We also try to take the positives; it is a good career move for him as an individual, it benefits the club as well.

"It has also opened space for the young players like Selaelo Rasebotja and Thalente Mbatha to step up and get that opportunity. It also happened with Mokoena as well when we had Dean Furman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane... when they left he (Mokoena) stepped up.

"Players like Jamie Webber and Jesse Donn, the stage is set for them to step up and lead the team. I'm quite positive they will grab the opportunity. We will always stay ambitious and competitive irrespective of the departures," said the former Zimbabwe international.