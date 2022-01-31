Teachers are parents at schools
The sacking of two teachers found guilty of sexual transgressions involving pupils is most welcome and sends a strong message to others about the serious consequences for such misconduct.
Two primary school educators in Limpopo and Mpumalanga were fired by arbitrators at the Education Labour Relations Council after disciplinary hearings, Sowetan's sister publication Sunday Times Daily has reported...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.