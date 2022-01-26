Criminal charges against Merafe dropped as Pirates appear before PSL DC

Orlando police have confirmed there will be no further action against Orlando Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe after prosecutors dropped a common assault charge opened against her by her TS Galaxy counterpart Minenhle Mkhize last month.

Merafe was arrested, charged and released on free bail without being detained following a scuffle that involved Galaxy president Tim Sukazi and Pirates’ security personnel before the Buccaneers hosted the Rockets in a Premiership match on December 11.

The brawl, captured on video, broke out after Sukazi was controversially denied entry to the dressing rooms, despite his all-access accreditation card which allows him to do so.

Mkhize alleged Merafe slapped him in the face during a near punch-up and vowed to teach her a lesson and "suffer consequences".