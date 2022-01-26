Pirates to attend DC hearing over barring of TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi at stadium

Orlando Pirates will learn their fate on Wednesday afternoon when they appear before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary hearing.

Pirates were officially charged for misconduct last week relating to the barring of TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi from entering the Orlando Stadium last month.

Footage surfaced of Sukazi being involved in a scuffle with police officers after being told he could not enter the change room despite having all access accreditation.

The infamous incident achieved widespread publicity as Sukazi was being manhandled as he and fellow Galaxy officials attempted to push through a door leading into the change rooms.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed last week that he was hauling the Buccaneers before the DC on Wednesday at 2pm.

“Orlando Pirates was charged and the matter has been enrolled for hearing at 2pm on Wednesday,” Majavu confirmed last week.

“This is in relation to [alleged] misconduct arising from the chairman of TS Galaxy being denied entry into the stadium and the charges relate to that incident.”

After the incident, Galaxy media officer Minenhle Mkhize alleged that he was slapped in the face by his Pirates counterpart Thandi Merafe which prompted him to open a case with police at Orlando police station.

Merafe was arrested, charged and released on free bail without being detained.

The incident took place on December 11 in a match where the Buccaneers went on to win 2-0.