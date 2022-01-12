Soccer

Shonga targets Top 8 with Sekhukhune

12 January 2022 - 08:53
Neville Khoza Journalist
Zambian international Justin Shonga has joined Sekhukhune United.
Image: Sekhukhune United

New Sekhukhune United signing Justin Shonga has admitted that he failed to adjust to life in Egypt with Ismaily SC.

Shonga, Evans Rusike and Luckyboy Mokoena were unveiled by Sekhukhune as the new signings yesterday.

The Zambian joins the club after parting ways with Ismaily following a contractual dispute as he was allegedly not paid his wages.

The 25-year-old made just four first-team appearances for Ismaily and failed to find the target during his brief stay at the club.

“It’s a good feeling to be back in the DStv Premiership because here in SA, I feel at home. It is different when I’m there playing for Ismaily,” Shonga told the club media department yesterday.

“The environment there is not that good football-wise, but here it’s suitable for me because I feel at home and I’ve experienced this Premiership for years and I’m looking forward to playing again.”

His priority is to get his old form back and he has vowed to work hard to achieve that with Babina Noko.

“I won’t promise so much because I still have to know how the team plays, so I just want to help the team get more points because they are doing well at the moment,” he said.

“So I just want to help them keep on going and get my form back, focusing on myself and working hard and helping the team get as many points as they can when I’m still around.

“I just want to be part of the team in every situation, good or bad times, because it is football and you have to accept whatever comes your way. I want to help the team win more games.

“Maybe finish in the top eight. We will see when the season ends. We just have to work hard.”

Meanwhile, Mokoena said he is planning to repay the faith shown by the technical team by performing well for the team when he is given a chance.

“I want to say thank you to the technical team and the coaches for having faith in me to be part of Sekhukhune,” Mokoena said.

“One thing I will make sure is I’m here to provide and to see the success of the team. To improve as a team and as a player and win some trophies.”

