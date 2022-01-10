Roberts eager to help Galaxy survive the chop
Coach says on-loan midfielder will add value at the club
New TS Galaxy midfielder Shane Roberts has vowed to help the club survive relegation this season.
Roberts joined the Rockets from Cape Town City on a six-month loan deal.
Galaxy are at the bottom of the DStv Premiership log table and Roberts, who made five appearances for the Citizens this season, said he is looking forward to a new challenge.
“I’m excited to join the club. This is a new chapter for me in my career. As you can see, Galaxy is at the bottom of the log and with my qualities, I will try to help them progress,” he told the Mpumalanga club's media department.
“My goal here at Galaxy is to try and help them get maximum points and to help the team grow and put them where they belong. Having spent most of my career in Cape Town, as I said, this is my new chapter in my career and a new challenge I’m looking forward to.”
The 23-year-old said he would try to adapt quickly to his new environment.
“It is not just only a new chapter for me but a new lifestyle which I will have to adapt to because it is a new province, new culture,” he said.
“So I’m here to experience new things with the club and I’m happy to be where I am today and I’m looking forward to spending my time with my new teammates.”
Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is pleased with the addition of Roberts and believes he will add value to the team.
“I’m really happy with the acquisition of Shane. He will add a much-needed value to our midfield. He is a good quality player with a lot of experience and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Ramovic said.
Galaxy also announced the signing of winger Lefa Hlongwane who signed a three-year contract. Hlongwane had his contract terminated at two clubs in the last eight months – Black Leopards and Maritzburg United.
