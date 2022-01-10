Roberts eager to help Galaxy survive the chop

New TS Galaxy midfielder Shane Roberts has vowed to help the club survive relegation this season.

Roberts joined the Rockets from Cape Town City on a six-month loan deal.

Galaxy are at the bottom of the DStv Premiership log table and Roberts, who made five appearances for the Citizens this season, said he is looking forward to a new challenge.

“I’m excited to join the club. This is a new chapter for me in my career. As you can see, Galaxy is at the bottom of the log and with my qualities, I will try to help them progress,” he told the Mpumalanga club's media department.

“My goal here at Galaxy is to try and help them get maximum points and to help the team grow and put them where they belong. Having spent most of my career in Cape Town, as I said, this is my new chapter in my career and a new challenge I’m looking forward to.”

The 23-year-old said he would try to adapt quickly to his new environment.