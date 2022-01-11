Soccer

Majavu evasive about time frame to settle Chiefs saga

PSL prosecutor says he's dealing with the matter

11 January 2022 - 08:51
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Adv Zola Majavu says he's looking into the Kaizer Chiefs v PSL matter.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

New Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu remains evasive about the league’s time frame to iron out the squabble with Kaizer Chiefs.

PSL and Chiefs are at loggerheads. The hassle stems from Chiefs’ failure to honour two fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December, citing a mass Covid-19 outbreak at the club’s Naturena headquarters.

Before giving these two matches a miss, Chiefs had asked the PSL to postpone their five December fixtures but the league dismissed the application, forcing the Soweto club to honour the last three games of the year against Sekhukhune United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United.

The league’s statement, that dismissed Chiefs’ request, was suggesting the Soweto club would forfeit the games against City and Arrows.

However, this matter took an unexpected turn last Monday when PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said in a press conference “every administrative decision is reviewable",  hinting the league could change its original stance on this saga.

While Sowetan gathered the PSL was aiming to put this matter to bed before the league action resumes next month, Majavu sounded non-committal on the time frame.

“I am dealing with the matter. I will make my decision once I am ready. I don’t know when I will make the decision on the matter because I am still waiting for some information. I can’t be drawn into time frames and things like that,’’ Majavu, who was appointed last week to succeed Nande Becker, told Sowetan yesterday.

Chiefs made it clear they were going to appeal the league’s original decision. Even so, SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed yesterday that Amakhosi hadn’t filed an appeal.

Sunday World reported Amakhosi have roped in sharp-witted legal expert Norman Arendse, who's no stranger to winning complicated cases in sports, to help them with this matter.

While Arendse wasn’t reached for comment yesterday, his instructing attorney Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse conceded they’re helping Chiefs with the matter but referred all the queries to the club. Chiefs communications officer Vina Maphosa’s phone rang unanswered.

